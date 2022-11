FOOTBALL: Black Knights top Braves in second round playoff game

Robbinsville 39

Cherokee 12

2nd Round NCHSAA 1A Playoffs – Thursday, Nov. 10

Robbinsville, N.C.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter

8:10 – ROBBINSVILLE: Cuttler Adams 31-yard run, Bryce Adams two-point run. Robbinsville 8 Cherokee 0

:59.6 – ROBBINSVILLE: Bryce Adams 18-yard pass to Brock Adams, kick no good. Robbinsville 14 Cherokee 0

2nd Quarter

9:57 – ROBBINSVILLE: Cuttler Adams 9-yard run, two-point failed. Robbinsville 20 Cherokee 0

5:14 – CHEROKEE: Tso Smith 2-yard run, kick no good. Robbinsville 20 Cheroke 6

3rd Quarter

6:05 – ROBBINSVILLE: Kage Williams 1-yard run, two-point failed. Robbinsville 26 Cherokee 6

4:38 – ROBBINSVILLE: Bryce Adams 33-yard pass to Brock Adams, kick no good. Robbinsville 32 Cherokee 6

:9.1 – ROBBINSVIILLE: Cuttler Adams 40-yard run, Kage Williams kick. Robbinsville 39 Cherokee 6

4th Quarter

:39.3 – CHEROKEE: Xavier Otter 2-yard run, two-point failed. Robbinsville 39 Cherokee 12

TEAM STATISTICS

Total Plays: Cherokee 46, Robbinsville 59

Total Yards: Cherokee 180, Robbinsville 341

Passing Yards: Cherokee 25, Robbinsville 130

Rushing Yards: Cherokee 155, Robbinsville 211

First Downs: Cherokee 12, Robbinsville 22

Third Downs: Cherokee 3 of 7, Robbinsville 5 of 8

Fourth Downs: Cherokee 0 for 0, Robbinsville 2 of 3

Turnovers: Cherokee 2 (1 fumble, 1 INT), Robbinsville 0

Penalties: Cherokee 0, Robbinsville 6 for 81 yards

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing: Cherokee – Tso Smith 4 of 8 for 25 yards, 1 INT; Robbinsville – Bryce Adams 8 of 9 for 130 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Cherokee – Brandon Santiago 13 for 77 yards; Tso Smith 13 for 33 yards, 1 TD; Xavier Otter 5 for 22 yards, 1 TD; Chase Calhoun 4 for 14 yards, Kaden Trantham 2 for 9 yards; Robbinsville – Cuttler Adams 17 for 177 yards, 3 TDs; Kage Williams 13 for 22 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Cherokee – Josiah Teesateskie 2 for 15 yards, Xavier Otter 2 for 10 yards; Robbinsville – Brock Adams 2 for 106 yards, 2 TDs; Zeke Silvers 2 for 24 yards

Defensive: Cherokee – Kaden Trantham 2 (1 solo); Tso Smith 6 (1 solo); Jonathan Saylor 3 (2 solo); Trevor Ogana Ledford 1 assist; Mato Grant 7 (2 solo); Xavier Otter 11 (3 solo); Luke Climbingbear 8 (3 solo), 1 sack; #51 Raines (not on roster) 3 (1 solo); Zac Maney 10 (3 solo); Kenton Tsisgwa Hill 7 (3 solo), 1 blocked punt; Luke Smith 3 assists; Kensen Davis 1 assist; Adam Panther 3 (1 solo); Robbinsville – defensive stats not available