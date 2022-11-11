Gatlinburg Trail and Twin Creeks Trail reopen  

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reopened the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center, and also the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center. While there is no longer a large concentration of bears feeding on acorns in these areas, hikers should remain watchful for bear activity. For more information on what to do if you encounter a bear while hiking, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/naturescience/black-bears.htm.

National Park Service release