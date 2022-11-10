OBITUARY: Melissa Ann Maney

Melissa Ann Maney, age 58, of the Rough Branch Community of Wolftown, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at Mission Hospital after an extended illness.

She is survived by her mother, Charlotte Wahyahneetah Maney; children, Anthony Lansing and Jarrett Wildcatt, both of Cherokee; aunt and uncle, Margaret and Gary French; and special family members, Cora Starlin-Altiman, Rodney Starlin, and Greg French.

Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Norman Maney; brother, Samuel Lee Maney; maternal grandparents, Samuel and Cora Wahyahneetah; and paternal grandparents, Jake and Emma Maney.

Melissa was a longtime member of the Qualla Arts & Crafts Cooperative. She enjoyed making pottery. She was taught by her grandmother, Cora, and her mother, Charlotte. Before her long-term illness, Melissa enjoyed traveling to various art shows in the southeast. Melissa also did woodcarving, shell carving, painting, and drawing. Her work has received many ribbons and awards. She won first place for her pottery at the Cherokee Fall Fair, and first place in the Emerging Artist category at the Giduwah festival in Asheville. She has exhibited her pottery in North Carolina, South Carolina, and at the Museum of the Cherokee Indian. She was a devoted mother and friend. She will be sorely missed.

A funeral service took place on Thursday, Nov. 10 in the chapel at Long House Funeral Home. Burial was in the Yellowhill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Greg French, Jimmy Harlan, Dee Dee Martin, Bubba Aguilera, Robert Martens, Ashford Smith, and Jesse Ramirez. Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.