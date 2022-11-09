OBITUARY: Allen Edward Reed

Allen Edward Reed, of the Wolftown Community, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. He shared the last 14 years of his life with his loving wife, Anita Reed.

This loving Father is survived by Kenneth-Smith-Hornbuckle (Vicky), Edward “Scrap” Sherrill (Kira), Mary Ledford (John) all of Cherokee, Kim Smith of Knoxville, Robert James (Leanne) of Clyde, Corey Davis (Michelle) of Cherokee, Jacob James (Brook) of Bethel, Jessica Ochoa (Brandon) of Camp Lejeune, Ceanna Jackson of Cherokee, and Little Daniel Tramper of Cherokee. He has 21 Grandpups that were blessed to have called him Papa, that will forever carry on his legacy. He will also be remembered by his mother, Marion Crowe of Cherokee; aunt, Mary Crowe (Gary) of Georgia, Sonny Crowe of Tennessee, Allen Crowe (Wanda) of Cherokee, and Virgil Crowe of Cherokee.

Among the many blessed to be called family by Allen, Stephanie Arneach (Cutis) of Cherokee, Steve Smith (Steph) of Ela, Elexis Smith of Tennessee, and Wesley Smith of Cherokee.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his father, Lawrence Reed; grandfather, Johnson Reed; grandmother, Dinah Hornbuckle Reed; grandfather, John Henry Crowe; grandmother, Ida Crowe; aunt, Joyce Crowe; son, John Davis; granddaughter, Alayna Ledford; sister-in-law, Millie Smith; mother-in-law, Francis Littlejohn; and father-in-law, Furman Smith.

Words can’t express the amount of love Allen shared with family and friends. He will forever be missed. Love you Ol ‘hound. Semper Fi, Do or Die. OOH-RAH

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Acquoni Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. A formal funeral service will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. with Greg Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Crowe Family Cemetery on Blue Wing Church Rd. Long House Funeral Home assisted the Family with final arrangements.