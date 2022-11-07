OBITUARY: Louise Paxton Ashe

Louise Paxton Ashe, 95 of Sylva, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. She was born on Sept. 23, 1927, in Swain County to the late William “Bill” and Myrtle Crisp Paxton.

Louise worked as a Hairdresser at Tuckasegee Beauty Shop, later running her own shop from home. After retirement from hairdressing, she went back to work as a Reading Assistant at Qualla Elementary School and Smokey Mountain Elementary School. Louise enjoyed reading, gardening, and cooking. During her spare time, she loved quilting, basket making, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Scotts Creek Baptist Church.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Donna Ashe Lucas of Boone, N.C.; son, Sheriff Jimmy Ashe (Lisa); grandchildren, Matt Lucas (Claire), Paxton Ashe, Callie Ashe; sister, Betty Paxton Reid (Del). Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Louise is preceded in death by her husband of 68years, J. Don Ashe; brother, Shuford Paxton; sisters, Edna Moore, Irene Parker, Rachel Arrwood, and Maxine Paxton.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Scotts Creek Baptist Church. Rev. JD Grant and Rev. Eddie Stillwell will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com