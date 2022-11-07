Fire crews work to suppress 30-acre wildfire in western end of park 

On Sunday, Nov. 6, at 11:37 a.m., Blount County notified Great Smoky Mountains National Park that an approximately five-acre wildfire was reported along the western boundary of the park along Highway 129 near mile marker 4.5. National Park Service wildland firefighters responded to the site, which is located approximately two miles west of the intersection of Highway 129 and the Parson Branch Road exit near Chilhowee Lake.

Approximately 40 wildland fire personnel are working to suppress the fire using hand crews, engines, and air operations. Two Type 6 engine crews, a helicopter crew, Cherokee National Forest hotshot crew, and hand crews from the National Park Service (NPS) Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone module, Blount County, and Graham County are currently on site. The fire is currently estimated to be approximately 30 acres and is entirely on NPS lands. At this time, there is 0 percent containment.

Highway 129 remains open with Tennessee Highway Patrol managing traffic. Parson Branch Road is closed. The fire is located near Cattail Branch in the backcountry of the park and is not near any hiking trails.

No additional information is available at this time.