OBITUARY: Jonah Wolfe

Jonah Wolfe, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marion Littlejohn Wolfe; son, Jonah Blaine Wolfe; brothers, Deweese Wolfe, Jimmy Wolfe, Noah Wolfe, Jasper Wolfe, and Abel Wolfe; sisters, Stacey Wolfe, Nancy Wolfe, and Frances Maney; four grandchildren, Jordan, Jorree, Jaidan, and Jayce (Meona); six great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, LJ, Briley, Myla, Faith, and Phillip; aunt, Myrtle Bird; special friends, Buford Smith, Dike Sneed, Terry and Polly, Merritt and Lulie, Greg and Patty, Peanut Crowe, and Barnes Powell.

Jonah is preceded in death by his parents, Amble Springer Wolfe and Eva (Queen) Wolfe; brother, Jackson Wolfe; sister, Jane Wolfe; great-granddaughter, Udagei Ugidatli Waya; nephews, Wade Wolfe, James “Bugg” Wolfe, and Chase Wolfe; sister-in-laws, Elise (Taylor) Wolfe, Kathy (Swayney) Wolfe, Billie Jean “Cookie” Wolfe; and mother-in-law, Ollie Bigwitch.

Jonah was a police officer for the Cherokee Indian Police Department for 28 years and a former Chief of Police of 12 years. He worked at the Cherokee Children’s Home. He was a Cherokee Language teacher at Cherokee Middle School and Smoky Mountain Elementary School. He was also a Cherokee Speaker at the New Kituwah Academy. Jonah enjoyed Sunday afternoons, going to eat and getting ice cream with Briley and Myla, and sitting on his porch smoking a cigar.

He also loved spreading and teaching Cherokee language to anyone eager to learn.

Per Jonah’s wishes, he wanted to be buried as soon as possible. Burial will take place on Sept. 26 in the Wolfe Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Blaine Wolfe, Jorree Wolfe, Jayce Wolfe, Dike Sneed, Steven Swayney, Jamy Oocumma, and Levi Oocumma. Honorary pallbearers will be Phillip Panther, LJ Panther, and Jordan Panther.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.