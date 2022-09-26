OBITUARY: Frances Adaline Taylor

Frances Adaline Taylor, 59, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Mission Hospital in Asheville following an extended illness.

Frances was the daughter of Jonathan and Cleo (Proctor) Taylor of Cherokee. Frances was an early childhood teacher and worked in the field till she was unable to continue. She was a member of the Aquoni Baptist Chapel. She was a loving mother, daughter, and aunt who will be missed by her loved ones.

Frances is survived by sons, Miles Taylor and Angelo Taylor; daughter, Marenia “Lucy” Taylor; special son, Larch Taylor; brother, Dennis “Bill” Taylor (Katrina); sisters, Savannah Wilnoty (Mike), Edith McCall (Jim); brother-in-law, Chris Southards; and nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by brother, Jonathon “Topper” Taylor; and sister, Sherry Southards.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A formal funeral will start at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ben Reed officiating also in the Chapel. An immediate burial will follow in the Blythe Cemetery along Jarrett Blythe Homeplace Rd. in Cherokee with pallbearers being Tom Driver, Dawson Wilnoty, Braden Taylor, Damon Taylor, Dustin Golden, Larch Taylor, and Jose Guerrero.

As a request, the family of Frances has chosen to ask the continued wearing of masks at this public event. Thank you for your respect.

Long House Funeral Home assisted in the final arrangements.