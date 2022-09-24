CROSS COUNTRY: Crowe, Swimmer win at Bulldog XC Meet

One Feather Staff Report

Livia Crowe, CMS Lady Braves, won the middle school girl’s race with a time of 13:28.49, and Ogana Swimmer, CMS Braves, won the middle school boy’s race with a time of 11:52.22. Crowe has won every race she’s entered so far this season including: Hayesville (Aug. 24), Tri-County Early College (Aug. 31), Cherokee home meet (Sept. 7), Swain Co. hosted meet at Kituwah (Sept. 17), and the Bulldog XC. Swimmer won three wins on the season (Hayesville, Swain Co. at Kituwah, and the Bulldog XC). He placed second in the other two.

The CHS Braves won the team event with an overall score of 43. They were led by Jaylan Bark who placed third with a time of 17:51.65 followed by Tyce Hogner who finished in fifth place with a time of 18:07.18.

The following results, per nc.milesplit.com, show the top seven finishers in each race plus all CMS and CHS finishers:

Middle School Girls

1 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 13:28.49

2 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 13:30.05

3 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 13:42.34

4 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14:02.67

5 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 14:13.37

6 – Marley Blackwell, Murphy, 14:15.19

7 – Sydney Greenstone, Hayesville, 14:25.76

10 – Jaqueline Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 14:28.24

17 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 14:58.42

19 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 15:38.88

21 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 15:51.55

33 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 17:07.78

35 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 17:13.40

37 – Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 17:17.87

Team Scores

1 – Murphy 34

2 – Cherokee 35

3 – Swain County 82

4 – Hayesville 104

5 – Robbinsville 127

Middle School Boys

1 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 11:52.22

2 – Gabe Clark, Andrews, 11:53.06

3 – Ross Clapsaddle, Swain County, 11:55.03

4 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:57.47

5 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 12:08.27

6 – Luke Clark, Andrews, 12:32.25

7 – James Loftis, Swain County, 12:34.45

27 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 14:31.56

35 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 15:13.98

40 – Cruz Drake, Cherokee, 15:22.37

41 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 15:23.52

42 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 15:23.81

Team Scores

1 – Andrews 37

2 – Swain County 70

3 – Hayesville 71

4 – Murphy 97

5 – Cherokee 124

6 – Robbinsville 125

7 – Mountain Discovery Charter 177

High School Girls

1 – Amaya Hicks, Swain County, 20.13.65

2 – Lolo Hunter, Union County, 20:18.22

3 – Annie Lewis, Swain County, 21:09.50

4 – Lindsey Holloway, Fannin County, 21:39.92

5 – Gracie Monteith, Swain County, 22:00.77

6 – Angelina Lomelli, Swain County, 22:38.53

7 – Ellie Adams, Union County, 22:52.59

17 – Leste Burgos, Cherokee, 23:58.72

33 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 26:21.90

45 – Boie Crowe, Cherokee, 29:19.11

Team Scores

1 – Swain County 23

2 – Union County 56

3 – Fannin County 79

4 – Hayesville 80

5 – Tri-County Early College 131

High School Boys

1 – Connor Brown, Swain County, 17:32.53

2 – Salinas O’Malley, Andrews, 17:33.01

3 – Jaylan Bark, Cherokee, 17:51.65

4 – Zechariah Prater, Fannin County, 18:01.28

5 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 18:07.18

6 – Kane Jones, Swain County, 18:17.44

7 – Benton Gregory, Union County, 18:20.19

8 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 18:24.81

13 – Tanin Esquivel, Cherokee, 18:51.01

19 – Tanis Esquivel, Cherokee, 19:17.13

27 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 19:49.32

28 – Anthony Lossiah, Cherokee, 19:51.80

29 – Dacian Tafoya, Cherokee, 20:04.60

34 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 20:28.29

55 – Eli Bird, Cherokee, 22:05.96

75 – Matox Stamper, Cherokee, 24:01.10

82 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 25:35.75

91 – Gideon Freeman, Cherokee, 36:40.19

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 43

2 – Swain County 57

3 – Fannin County 70

4 – Union County 98

5 – Hayesville 151

6 – Hiwassee Dam 164

7 – Carolina Mountain 189

8 – Robbinsville 230

9 – The Franklin School 239

10 – Murphy 241

11 – Tri-County Early College 268