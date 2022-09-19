OBITUARY: Patsy Lou Simpson

Patsy Lou Simpson, 63, of Asheville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at the CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville.

Patsy was born in Elizabethton, Tenn. to the late Dee Allen Simpson and Alzina Miller Wyatt. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Terry, and William Simpson.

Patsy proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. She loved to travel, donate to charities, and serve the Lord.

Surviving Patsy is her son, Brandon Craig-Simpson MacLeod of Lenoir; sisters, Loretta Hefner of Newton, Joyce Oliver of Hickory, and Betty Carlisle of Taylorsville.

A private service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank CarePartners Hospice for their excellent and continuous care of Patsy.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com