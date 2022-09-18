CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee athletes run well in meet held at Kituwah

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

KITUWAH – The early morning fog was rising above the fields at Kituwah, the Mother Town of the Cherokee, as hundreds of cross country runners took to the course on Saturday, Sept. 17. The meet, hosted by Swain County Schools, was dominated by runners from Cherokee Middle School (CMS) and Cherokee High School (CHS).

The CMS Lady Braves took first place in the team contest, their fourth win in a row, behind a first-place finish by Livia Crowe who ran a time of 13:32.25 over the two-mile middle school course.

CMS Braves’ Ogana Swimmer won the boy’s race with a time of 11:38.48. His sister, Dvdaya Swimmer, took an early lead and kept on going as she won the high school girl’s race (3.1 miles) with a time of 19 minutes flat.

Jaylan Bark, CHS Braves, took first place in the high school boy’s race with a time of 16:47.83. As a team, the CHS Braves were edged by three points by Swain Co. who won the boys team event.

Following are results, per nc.milesplit.com, showing the top seven finishers in each race plus all CMS and CHS finishers:

Middle School Girls

1 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 13:32.25

2 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 13:28.40

3 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 13:38.90

4 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 13:53.03

5 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 13:59.03

6 – Rachel Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 14:03.94

7 – Jacqueline Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 14:05.10

17 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 14:57.09

19 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 15:23.12

20 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 15:25.46

23 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 15:34.10

29 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 15:53.85

32 – Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 16:02.15

36 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 16:25.70

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 32

2 – Murphy 35

3 – Swain Co. 94

4 – Hayesville 101

5 – Robbinsville 117

Middle School Boys

1 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 11:38.48

2 – Gabe Clark, Andrews, 11:49.13

3 – Ross Clapsaddle, Swain Co., 11:50.05

4 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:54.06

5 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 12:32.73

6 – Jackson Dye, Hayesville, 12:42.45

7 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 12:43.13

27 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 14:23.39

29 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 14:43.90

32 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 14:53.57

34 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 14:57.33

41 – Drake Cruz, Cherokee, 15:38.56

Team Scores

1 – Andrews 40

2 – Hayesville 56

3 – Swain Co. 77

4 – Murphy 84

5 – Cherokee 107

6 – Robbinsville 142

7 – Mountain Discovery Charter 191

High School Girls

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 19:00.00

2 – Amaya Hicks, Swain Co., 19:19.34

3 – Elena Fibraio, Asheville Trailblazers, 19:50.69

4 – Sophia Harvey, Asheville Trailblazers, 20:51.68

5 – Annie Lewis, Swain Co., 21:33.77

6 – Gracie Monteith, Swain Co., 21:35.09

7 – Lily Bjerkness, Swain Co., 22:35.90

13 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 23:03.59

25 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 27:19.70

26 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 27:24.51

29 – Boie Crowe, Cherokee, 28:14.70

Team Scores

1 – Swain Co. 20

2 – Hayesville 60

3 – Cherokee 64

4 – Tri-County Early College 110

High School Boys

1 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 16:36.04

2 – Jaylan Bark, Cherokee, 16:47.83

3 – Connor Brown, Swain Co., 16:56.73

4 – Kane Jones, Swain Co., 17:01.90

5 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 17:28.31

6 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 17:30.75

7 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 17:37.39

12 – Tanin Esquivel, Cherokee, 18:20.06

18 – Tanis Esquivel, Cherokee, 19:10.62

20 – Anthony Lossiah, Cherokee, 19:27.19

29 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 20:32.03

62 – Matox Stamper, Cherokee, 25:06.41

63 – Isiah Ledford, Cherokee, 25:07.62

66 – Gideon Freeman, Cherokee, 29:41.00

Team Scores

1 – Swain Co. 34

2 – Cherokee 37

3 – Hayesville 96

4 – Robbinsville 119

5 – Hiwassee Dam 123

6 – Carolina Mountain XC 143

7 – Murphy 176

8 – Tri-County Early College 208