FOOTBALL: East Gaston defeats Braves 13-7

by Sep 17, 2022SPORTS di-ne-lv-di-yi0 comments

Cherokee’s Chase Calhoun muscles his way in for a 1-yard touchdown in a game against the East Gaston Warriors at Ray Kinsland Stadium on the evening of Friday, Sept. 16. This was Cherokee’s lone touchdown of the night as they lost to the Warriors 13-7.

 

PHOTOS by SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

 

East Gaston Warriors 13

Cherokee Braves 7

Friday, Sept. 16; Ray Kinsland Stadium

PHOTO ALBUM: Cherokee vs East Gaston

 

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter 

7:20 – CHEROKEE: Chase Calhoun 1-yard run, Mato Grant kick good. Cherokee 7-0

6:27 – EAST GASTON: Sirr Stovall 50-yard run, Tripp Abernathy kick good. Tied 7-7

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

2:22 – EAST GASTON: Sirr Stovall 43-yard run, Tripp Abernathy kick no good. East Gaston 13-7

A host of Cherokee defenders tackle an East Gaston runner. Cherokee was led defensively by Luke Climbingbear with 19 tackles (5 solo) followed by Mato Grant 10 (1 solo), and Xavier Otter 8 (1 solo).

TEAM STATS

Total Plays: Cherokee 62, East Gaston 58

Total Yards: Cherokee 253, East Gaston 270

Total Passing Yards: Cherokee 50, East Gaston 86

Total Rushing Yards: Cherokee 203, East Gaston 184

First Downs: Cherokee 14, East Gaston 9

3rd Down Efficiency: Cherokee 6 of 12, East Gaston 3 of 12

4th Down Efficiency: Cherokee 0 of 1, East Gaston 1 of 5

Turnovers: Cherokee 3, East Gaston 0

Fumbles Lost: Cherokee 3, East Gaston 0

Interceptions Thrown: Cherokee 0, East Gaston 0

Penalties: Cherokee 5 for 35 yards, East Gaston 6 for 33 yards

 

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Passing: Cherokee – Tso Smith 4 of 12, 50 yards; East Gaston – Trent Sherrill 5 of 17, 86 yards

Rushing: Cherokee – Tso Smith 17 for 93 yards and 1 fumble; Michael Driver 11 for 70 yards and 1 fumble, Chase Calhoun 16 for 37, 1 TD, and 1 fumble; East Gaston – Sirr Stovall 16 for 162 and 2 TDs

Receiving: Cherokee – Xavier Otter 3 for 34 yards, Kaden Trantham 1 for 16; East Gaston – stats not available

Tackles: Cherokee – Luke Climbingbear 5 solo and 14 assists, Xavier Otter 1 and 7, Tso Smith 1 and 6, Mato Grant 1 and 9 and 1 fumble caused, Kaden Trantham 2 and 4; East Gaston – Shelden Clark 7 and 1, Kirin Moebes 5 and 1, Jayce Rowe 3 and 3

Kickoff Returns: Cherokee – Kaden Trantham 1 for 28 yards, Michael Driver 1 for 8; East Gaston – Shelden Clark 2 for 6