FOOTBALL: East Gaston defeats Braves 13-7

PHOTOS by SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

East Gaston Warriors 13

Cherokee Braves 7

Friday, Sept. 16; Ray Kinsland Stadium

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

7:20 – CHEROKEE: Chase Calhoun 1-yard run, Mato Grant kick good. Cherokee 7-0

6:27 – EAST GASTON: Sirr Stovall 50-yard run, Tripp Abernathy kick good. Tied 7-7

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

2:22 – EAST GASTON: Sirr Stovall 43-yard run, Tripp Abernathy kick no good. East Gaston 13-7

TEAM STATS

Total Plays: Cherokee 62, East Gaston 58

Total Yards: Cherokee 253, East Gaston 270

Total Passing Yards: Cherokee 50, East Gaston 86

Total Rushing Yards: Cherokee 203, East Gaston 184

First Downs: Cherokee 14, East Gaston 9

3rd Down Efficiency: Cherokee 6 of 12, East Gaston 3 of 12

4th Down Efficiency: Cherokee 0 of 1, East Gaston 1 of 5

Turnovers: Cherokee 3, East Gaston 0

Fumbles Lost: Cherokee 3, East Gaston 0

Interceptions Thrown: Cherokee 0, East Gaston 0

Penalties: Cherokee 5 for 35 yards, East Gaston 6 for 33 yards

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Passing: Cherokee – Tso Smith 4 of 12, 50 yards; East Gaston – Trent Sherrill 5 of 17, 86 yards

Rushing: Cherokee – Tso Smith 17 for 93 yards and 1 fumble; Michael Driver 11 for 70 yards and 1 fumble, Chase Calhoun 16 for 37, 1 TD, and 1 fumble; East Gaston – Sirr Stovall 16 for 162 and 2 TDs

Receiving: Cherokee – Xavier Otter 3 for 34 yards, Kaden Trantham 1 for 16; East Gaston – stats not available

Tackles: Cherokee – Luke Climbingbear 5 solo and 14 assists, Xavier Otter 1 and 7, Tso Smith 1 and 6, Mato Grant 1 and 9 and 1 fumble caused, Kaden Trantham 2 and 4; East Gaston – Shelden Clark 7 and 1, Kirin Moebes 5 and 1, Jayce Rowe 3 and 3

Kickoff Returns: Cherokee – Kaden Trantham 1 for 28 yards, Michael Driver 1 for 8; East Gaston – Shelden Clark 2 for 6