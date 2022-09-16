OBITUARY: Rosalie M. Lopez

Rosalie M. Lopez, age 48, passed away unexpectedly at her residence in the Big Cove community on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

She is survived by husband, Alberto Lopez; children, Shane Daughety of Pennsylvania, Peter “PJ” Lopez of Cherokee, and Tyler Kargakos; mother, Rose Gibson; brothers, William Borrelli of Georgia and Christopher Feidner of New York; sister, JoAnne Southerland of Georgia; and aunts, Marie and Jeanette, both of Maine.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her father, William Borrelli Sr.

Rosalie was loved by her family and friends. The family will only have a private service at a later date.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.