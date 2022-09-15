2022 Cherokee Indian Fair Exhibitor Entry guidelines

When entering an item for the 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair please bring the following information with you. This is for Adult, Young Adult, and Youth entries. Please look for the Registration Tables in the foyer of the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Convention Center Lobby. Parking will be in the parking deck located beside the Convention Center.

EBCI Enrollment Card Social Security Card Correct Mailing Address & Phone Number

Due to the 2020 and 2021 being pandemic years, entries made from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2022 will be accepted.

Enter Items at the Cherokee Convention Center Exhibition Hall on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last entries will be taken at 7 p.m., and the Exhibit Hall doors will be closed at this time and no one will be allowed to enter the hall.

Enter Baked Goods on Monday, Oct. 3 at the EBCI Cooperative Extension Center Classroom at 876 Acquoni Road. No items will be accepted after 11:30 a.m. Pick up Baked Goods and/or containers from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. that same day, at the same location.

Registration for Livestock Entries will be taken at the Cherokee Convention Center Exhibition Hall on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Do not bring livestock to the Convention Center on this day.

Entry Pick-up will be on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Entries will be picked up in alphabetical order: A-F time 1 p.m. to 2 pm; G-K time 2 p.m. to 3 pm: L-Z time 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Entries not picked up on Oct. 9 can be picked up on Monday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any time.

Unclaimed items can be picked up after Oct. 10 at the EBCI Cooperative Extension Center Classroom at 876 Acquoni Road Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 pm.