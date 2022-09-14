OBITUARY: Edna Earl Johnson-Carrol

Edna Earl Johnson-Carrol, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her loving husband, Eddie “Cool Breeze” Carroll; daughter, Lasheena Carroll-Wollen (Wesley); one grandchild and her dog, Bear.

Edna was preceded in death by her mother, Lorena Mae Johnson Smith; brother, Harry Allen Pond Smith; and aunt, Winnie Eisle.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.