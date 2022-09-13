OBITUARY: Moses (Junior) Ledford Jr.

Moses (Junior) Ledford Jr., of Windsor, died peacefully at his home with his family surrounding him Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Moses and Cordelia Murphy Ledford.

He was an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. He worked over 30 years as a drag line operator for Phelps and White Construction Company, and several years as a furniture maker at Coburn Lumber Company. He enjoyed bird watching, fishing, wood carving, mechanic work, woodworking, watching sports, and westerns. He faithfully attended church at Edgewood Baptist Church.

Moses would do anything for anybody, was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Virgil and Charlie Ledford; and infant sister, Polly Ann.

He is survived by his children, Tammy Ledford of Cherokee, James Ledford (Trecia) of Anchorage, Alaska, Eva White (Allen), William Ledford (Toni), Jay Ledford (Debbie), Donald Ledford all of Windsor, David Ledford (Norma Jean) of Charleston, W.V.; 22 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; sisters, Irma Bradley and Mary Bett Ledford both of Cherokee, Carol “Babe” Howard of Old Fort; brother, Riley (Carson) Ledford of Cherokee; and many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Bro. Gil Breedlove will officiate with burial in the Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.