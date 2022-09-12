OBITUARY: Villareal Abel West

Villareal Abel West, also known as “Vee”, age 66, of the Big Cove Community, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, after an extended illness.

He is the son of the late Geneva (Wolfe) and Alfred West Sr. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alfred West Jr.; sisters, Inell West, Shirley Welch, Vivian Solis; and nephew, Nate Garcia.

Vee is survived by his son, Christian Adam West; grandson, Jayce West, who was the light of his life; brothers, Nathan West, Angelo West (Kelly), and Gator West, all of Cherokee; sisters, Oneva Garcia (Joe) of New Mexico, Gloria Hyatt, and Lavinia Hicks (David) of Cherokee; aunt, Eloise James of California; and many nieces and nephews.

He was a faithful member of Straight Fork Church. He enjoyed watching western shows, especially Bonanza and Gunsmoke. He was an avid Carolina Tarheels and Cherokee Braves fan.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Straight Fork Church, beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Vee will remain at the church until the hour of service on Thursday, Sept. 15 beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Wolfe Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lupe Solis, Villareal Nika West, Jeremy Hyatt, Gatlin West, Damian Solis, Alfred Welch, Joseph Solis, and Travis Hicks.