OBITUARY: Mary Edith Reed

Mary Edith Reed, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Mission Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Joel Craig Klutts; children, Tina Smith of the home, Robert Smith; three grandchildren, Kain George, Nessa Smith, Keith Smith; and numerous “Grandkids” and “Kids”.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Reed and Katie George Reed; granddaughter, Katie Rayne Smith; grandmother, Lucy George; grandpa, Jacob George; uncles, Sherman, Newman, Ammons, Joe, and Charles George.

She worked at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort until she retired. She enjoyed working with a lot of friends. Her best memories and best time of her life was working at the Ponderosa. She loved all of her coworkers there, especially Oleada Lambert, Ray Letts, and Frances Littlejohn. Mary had a big heart and loved kids. She claimed every child she spent time with. She thanks and appreciates all of her friends and relatives for the memories. May you all be blessed.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Yellowhill Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Mary will remain at the church until the hour of service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Burial will be in the Smith Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Crawford, David “Booger” George, and family and friends.