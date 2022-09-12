OBITUARY: Joshua Albert Reed

Joshua Albert Reed, infant son of Seth Reed and Henrietta Armachain, passed away at Mission Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 7,2022.

He was preceded by grandmother, Katie Reed; uncle, Billy Armachain; aunt, Bunnie Armachain; and brothers, Kaleb and Hakeem.

He is survived by grandfather, Roger Arch; grandmother, Tiney Toineeta; great grandmother, Margaret Reed; brothers, Sammy and Willie; sisters, Junior, Frankie, Styna, Anne, Rose, Cy, and Charlie; many aunts and uncles along with close family and friends.

Brother Dan Conseen officiated a private graveside service on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Drama Hill Cemetery.