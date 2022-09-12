OBITUARY: Joshua Albert Reed

Sep 12, 2022

Joshua Albert Reed, infant son of Seth Reed and Henrietta Armachain, passed away at Mission Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 7,2022.

He was preceded by grandmother, Katie Reed; uncle, Billy Armachain; aunt, Bunnie Armachain; and brothers, Kaleb and Hakeem.

He is survived by grandfather, Roger Arch; grandmother, Tiney Toineeta; great grandmother, Margaret Reed; brothers, Sammy and Willie; sisters, Junior, Frankie, Styna, Anne, Rose, Cy, and Charlie; many aunts and uncles along with close family and friends.

Brother Dan Conseen officiated a private graveside service on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Drama Hill Cemetery.