Newfound Gap Road trike motorcycle fatality 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a trike motorcycle accident on Newfound Gap Road approximately 9 miles south of Sugarlands Visitor Center on Friday, Sept. 9, at approximately 11:04 a.m. Lyle Tidwell, age 85, of Cleveland, Texas, lost control of his trike motorcycle near the roadway loop between Chimney Tops Trailhead and Alum Cave Trailhead. He veered across the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle. Tidwell died as a result of his injuries and was transported from the site by the Sevier County Medical Examiner’s office. His passenger, Bonnie Tidwell, was flown to the University of Tennessee Medial Center by UT LifeStar. Occupants of the involved vehicle were not injured.

Gatlinburg Fire Department emergency responders assisted Park Rangers at the scene. No additional details are available at this time.