OBITUARY: Darlene Ann Whitetree

Darlene Ann Whitetree, 84, of Whittier, and formerly of Cherokee, Atlanta, Ga. and Jacksonville, Fla., passed away following an extended illness on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 while at home with her loving family by her side.

She was the daughter of the late Alva Whitetree and Floy (Burgess) Whitetree and rejoins her late husband, Robert “Bob” Connor Sr.

Darlene lived a full life and worked to retirement as a superintendent of the BIA, Eastern Region.

She will be missed by her loving family and all that knew her.

Darlene is survived by her children, Jennifer McCarter Otalora of Jacksonville, Fla. and Jay McCarter of Jacksonville, Fla.; two grandchildren, Lauren Shaaber and Jonathan Shaaber of Jacksonville, Fla.; special cousin, Wanda Burgess Lawless; special nieces, Kathy Whitetree, Wanda Whitetree Bruce, and Renee Robinson Tiger; and many aunts and uncles.

Darlene is also preceded by son, Michael McCarter; brothers, John Whitetree, Alva “Sonny” Whitetree, Charles Whitetree; and sister, Wenonah Whitetree Digh.

A visitation will be held for Darlene in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 9 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. with a formal funeral service starting at 3 p.m. also in the Chapel. Pastor Ben Reed will officiate. An immediate burial will follow in the Blythe-Burgess Family Cemetery with pall bearers being Glen Bradley, John Burgess, Dan Allison, James Murphy, Charles Bruce, and Drew Rochester with Honorary pall bearers being Tanner Betts and Michael Edmondson.

Long House Funeral Home assisted in the final arrangements.