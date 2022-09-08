OBITUARY: Rena Jannet McCoy

Rena Jannet McCoy, age 60 of Cherokee, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Ervin and Shirlene Lambert McCoy.

Rena resided most of her life in the Birdtown Cwith her family. She loved doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren and making people things she knew would make them smile. Rena was an avid Elvis fan, especially around Christmas when she would play his holiday albums while decorating the house. She enjoyed spending time by the river fishing or just looking for rocks to add to her garden. Rena will forever be remembered and cherished always for her loving energy and passion for the Lord. She will be missed beyond measure by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Shira McCoy, Autumn McCoy, and Alexandra (Allie) Brown; sisters, Vanessa McCoy-Ormsby and Jeannie McCoy-Tredway; grandchildren, Drevan McCoy, Madison McCoy, Kaesyn McCoy, Shataya Chambers, Tsoey Bradley, Deonna Butler; great-grandchildren, Madilynn McCoy and Idris McCoy; and nephews and niece, Evan McCoy, Shade Tredway, and Dany Tredway.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Appalachian Funeral Services.