CROSS COUNTRY: CHS Braves, CMS Lady Braves win at home meet

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

Cherokee Central Schools hosted a multi-school cross country meet on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 7, and two of its teams won in their division. The Cherokee High School (CHS) Braves narrowly edged Swain Co. 53 to 54 to take first place, and the Cherokee Middle School (CMS) Lady Braves won by three points (36 to 39) over Murphy.

Livia Crowe led the CMS Lady Braves with a first-place finishing time of 12:59.2 in the middle school girls race, and Ogana Swimmer led the CMS Braves with a second-place finishing time of 11:05.6 in the middle school boys race.

PHOTOS: High School race

PHOTOS: Middle School race

The following results, per Slipstream Timing, show the top seven finishers in each race plus all CHS and CMS finishers:

Middle School Girls

1 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 12:59.2

2 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 13:15.2

3 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 13:35.3

4 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 13:47.5

5 – Sydney Greenstone, Hayesville, 14:15.3

6 – Marlo Joyce, Hayesville, 14:16.5

7 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 14:21.7

8 – Jacque Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 14:27.5

17 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 15:04.3

18 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 15:11.1

19 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 15:21.7

21 – Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 15:24.9

23 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 15:41.7

24 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 15:41.8

37 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 17:05.9

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 36

2 – Murphy 39

3 – Swain County 86

4 – Hayesville 93

5 – Robbinsville 124

Middle School Boys

1 – Gabe Clark, Andrews, 11:03.2

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 11:05.6

3 – Ross Clapsaddle, Swain County, 11:44.3

4 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:56.1

5 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 12:13.8

6 – Jackson Dye, Hayesville, 12:31.9

7 – Parker Hughes, Hayesville, 12:42.5

22 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 14:10.3

28 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 14:42.7

33 – Drake Cruz, Cherokee, 14:54.8

34 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 14:55.7

37 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 15:12.8

Team Scores

1 – Andrews 35

2 – Hayesville 50

3 – Swain County 84

4 – Cherokee 100

5 – Murphy 114

6 – Robbinsville 135

7 – Mountain Discovery Charter 198

High School Girls

1 – Elena Fibraio, Asheville Trailblazers, 20:12.3

2 – Amaya Hicks, Swain County, 20:42.5

3 – Annie Lewis, Swain County, 21:32.8

4 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 21:36.7

5 – Gracie Monteith, Swain County, 22:33.8

6 – Mindi Holbrooks, Franklin, 23:09.3

7 – Hannah Ludwig, Franklin, 23:12.4

14 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 24:26.6

36 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 28:06.6

38 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 28:18.9

44 – Tsuli Lossiah, Cherokee, 29:57.7

49 – Boie Crowe, Cherokee, 30:30.0

Team Scores

1 – Swain County 27

2 – Franklin 50

3 – Hayesville 88

4 – Smoky Mountain 110

5 – Cherokee 140

6 – Murphy 161

7 – Tri-County Early College 166

High School Boys

1 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 17:15.9

2 – Connor Brown, Swain County, 17:18.8

3 – Barrett Stork, Franklin, 17:37.4

4 – Caleb Phillips, Smoky Mountain, 17:40.7

5 – Jaylan Bark, Cherokee, 17:42.0

6 – Logan Russo, Franklin, 18:06.1

7 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 18:06.8

8 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 18:20.7

11 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 18:53.6

14 – Tanin Esquivel, Cherokee, 19:17.6

21 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 19:51.4

22 – Dacian Tafoya, Cherokee, 19:53.0

29 – Anthony Lossiah, Cherokee, 20:39.0

47 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 22:15.5

49 – Eli Bird, Cherokee, 22:28.1

82 – Matox Stamper, Cherokee, 24:40.8

92 – Isiah Ledford, Cherokee, 28:33.7

95 – Gideon Freeman, Cherokee, 30:50.4

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 53

2 – Swain County 54

3 – Franklin 73

4 – Smoky Mountain 88

5 – Hiwassee Dam 142

6 – Hayesville 157

7 – Robbinsville 169

8 – Carolina Mountain XC 213

9 – Murphy 246

10 – Tri-County Early College 275