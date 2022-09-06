OBITUARY: Pamela Janeen (Driver) Jackson

Pamela Janeen (Driver) Jackson, 49, of the Big Community of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord and her Heavenly Family on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 following an extended illness and month stay at the Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

Pamela was the daughter of James Driver and Clara Driver of Cherokee. She was a homemaker and attended Straight Fork Baptist Church. She was a loving wife to her husband John “JJ” Jackson for 29 years.

Pamela is survived by her son, David Jackson; daughters, K-Lynn Jackson and Kaneesha Jackson; three grandchildren; brothers, James Driver, Jr. and Roland Bradley; sisters, Ginger Owle, Johanna Driver, Beth Driver and Alice Driver; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Pamela was preceded by sons, Dryuas I. Jackson and Jophia A. Jackson.

Pamela will be taken to the Straight Fork Baptist Church on Monday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. where she will remain until the service time of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Preachers Harley Maney and Ben Reed will officiate the services. Following the funeral on Tuesday, Pamela will be taken to the burial near her Father’s home on Driver Rd. Pall Bearers will be among Brian Collins, Chase Fox, Ryan Sampson, Newt Jackson, Jack Smoker, and T-Bear Jackson.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in the final arrangements.