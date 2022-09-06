OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth (Sequoyah) Swayney

Just 49 days after losing her husband, Ben, Mary joined him.

Mary Elizabeth (Sequoyah) Swayney passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann “Bugg” Swayney, Charlene Swayney-Rich (Mike), and Tonya “Tom-John” Carroll-Maney (Dave); grandsons, Benji Swayney (Pooh), Damion Clark, Dakota Swayney; two great-grandchildren; sister, Vera Wildcat; and several nieces and nephews. Family members and friends that also survive, special grandchildren, Sarah “Sarah Bell” Beck and family, Kelcie Taylor (Mel) and family, Richard Maney and family, Riana Rich and family, Shannon Rich and family, Hailie Tadlock, and Brian Wellmon and family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Amoneeta RunningWolfe Sequoyah and Ella Mae (Pheasant) Sequoyah; baby daughter, Samantha Almetta Swayney; sisters, Marie Carroll, Rachel Mashburn, Mabelle (Sequoyah) McDonald; brother, Amoneeta Sequoyah Jr.; nephew, Kermit “Dugan” Carroll; great-nephew, Christopher Lamar Sutton; and special friends that also preceded Mary, were “her boys”; Tim Hill, “Skin” Teesateskie, and Eric Driver.

Mary worked at Buster Brown and The Ashley Company until they both closed down. She worked at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino from the day they opened until retiring in 2014. Mary loved her Family. She loved her grandsons more than anything in the world she would always say.

A short visitation was held on Thursday, Sept. 1 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home. A burial immediately followed in the Hill Cemetery on Soggy Hill Rd. Pallbearers were Lamar “Sty” Wildcat, JT Wildcat, Anthony Sequoyah, Richard Maney, Drevan McCoy, and Dave Maney. Honorary Pallbearers were Justin Wildcat, Mel Taylor, Neal Morgan, Logan Arch, and all of “Her Boys” from the casino.