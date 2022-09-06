OBITUARY: Charles K. “Bear” Johnson

Charles K. “Bear” Johnson, 84, of the Yellowhill Community, stepped into his eternal heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Bear is survived by Verna Arthur Johnson, the love of his life whom he met at Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kan. They were married on Oct. 3, 2003.

He is survived by three children, Brian Scott Johnson (Mary Kay) of Fenton, Mo., his son by Janice McGraw; April Johnson Mellenger (Steve) of Hagertown, Md., and Amy Johnson Moxley (Tommy) of Shady Side, Md., his two daughters by Donna Twining; stepsons, Steven Samuels (Lisa) and Lorin Samuels J(De’Ane), both of Lewiston, Idaho; grandchildren, Hannah Mowery, Madison Mellenger, Amanda Moxley, and Delaney Moxley; sisters, Doris Johnson, Jean Jones (Junior), Virginia Johnson, all of Cherokee, and Carolyn Riggle of Clinton, Okla.; and brother, James “Bopper” Johnson (Bert) of Indianapolis, Ind.

Bear was the son of the late Joe and Thelma Saunooke Johnson. He is also preceded in death by the following brothers, Lawrence “Hog” Johnson, Alfred “Coon” Johnson, Steve Johnson, Gary Johnson, and Richard “Tom” Johnson; one sister, Doris Sharon “Gissie” Johnson; and brother-in-law, Jan Riggle.

He is a graduate of Cherokee Indian School in 1959 and Haskell Institute in 1961 with a degree in Hotel Management. Bear is a veteran of the United States Army where he was stationed in Fort Bennington, Ga. and Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He was later stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Along with being a medic, he was a football player in the Army. Bear’s employment history includes: Boundary Tree Lodge operator, Oconaluftee Job Corp Center culinary worker, Uncle Ben’s cook, and Cherokee Indian Hospital supply clerk.

His interests include going fly fishing, playing softball, and gathering ginseng and ramps. He also enjoyed watching the Braves football and basketball teams and the Lady Braves basketball team.

Pallbearers will be all nephews, Will Jones, Rodney Johnson, Hrair Johnson, Buddy Johnson, Cory Johnson, Jeffrey Girty, and Joshua Girty.

Services will be held at the Yellowhill Baptist Church of which he was a member. Bear will be taken to Yellowhill Baptist on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. for a visitation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m., Pastor Foreman Bradley will conduct the funeral services in the Church Sanctuary. Interment will be held in the Burgess Oocumma Veteran’s Cemetery.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.