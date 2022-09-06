FOOTBALL: Choctaw wins Battle of the Nations  

PHOTOS By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

Choctaw Central Warriors 30

Cherokee Braves 20

Friday, Sept. 2; Ray Kinsland Stadium

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter

11:30 – CHOCTAW: Keyshawn Ben 21-yard run, point-after blocked. Choctaw 6-0

7:47 – CHOCTAW: Elias Bell 5-yard pass to Gage Lewis, 2-point conversion no good. Choctaw 12-0

1:07 – CHOCTAW: Ben 8-yard run, point-after blocked. Choctaw 18-0

2nd Quarter

10:12 – CHOCTAW: Jeriah Jimmie 57-yard run, point-after blocked. Choctaw 24-0

3rd Quarter

7:07 – CHEROKEE: Chase Calhoun 23-yard run, Calhoun run for 2-point conversion. Choctaw 24-8

38.9 – CHEROKEE: Calhoun 7-yard run, 2-point no good. Choctaw 24-14

4th Quarter

11:00 – CHOCTAW: Ben 44-yard run, point-after blocked. Choctaw 30-14

3:28 – CHEROKEE: Calhoun 13-yard run, 2-point conversion no good. Choctaw 30-20

TEAM STATS

Total Plays: Cherokee 64, Choctaw Central 56

Total Yards: Cherokee 335, Choctaw Central 408

Total Passing Yards: Cherokee 48, Choctaw Central 143

Total Rushing Yards: Cherokee 287, Choctaw Central 265

First Downs: Cherokee 21, Choctaw Central 16

3rd Down Efficiency: Cherokee 6 of 11, Choctaw Central 3 of 7

4th Down Efficiency: Cherokee 2 of 3, Choctaw Central none

Turnovers: Cherokee 3, Choctaw Central 1

Fumbles Lost: Cherokee 2, Choctaw Central none

Interceptions Thrown: Cherokee 1, Choctaw Central 1

Penalties: Cherokee 7 for 85 yards, Choctaw Central 11 for 91 yards

INDIVIDUAL STATS:

Passing: Cherokee – Tso Smith 2 of 11, 48 yards, 1 INT; Choctaw Central – Elias Bell 9 of 14, 143 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Cherokee – Chase Calhoun 32 for 206 yards and 2 TD, Tso Smith 14 for 66 yards; Choctaw Central – Keyshawn Ben 12 for 122 yards and 3 TD

Receiving: Cherokee – Kaden Trantham 2 for 48 yards; Choctaw Central – Gage Lewis 1 for 5 yards and 1 TD

Tackles: Cherokee – Luke Climbingbear 1 tackle and 11 assists, Zac Maney 2 and 5, Smith 5 and 2, Josh Phillips 7 assists, Trantham 2 and 4 with 1 INT and 3 blocked extra points