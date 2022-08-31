CROSS COUNTRY: CMS Girls win at Tri-County meet

One Feather Staff Report
MURPHY – For the second consecutive week, the Cherokee Middle School (CMS) girls cross country team came out on top as they won a meet hosted by Tri-County Early College on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Livia Crowe led the way with a first-place finishing time of 13:34.9
Dvdaya Swimmer took first place in the high school girls race with a time of 20:16.2, and her brother, Ogana Swimmer, took second place in the middle school boys race with a time of 11:35.1.
Following are results, per nc.milesplit.com, showing the top seven finishers in each race as well as each Cherokee Middle School and Cherokee High School runner:
Middle School Girls
1 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 13:34.9
2 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 13:47.4
3 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 13:59.6
4 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 14:27.4
5 – Rachel Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 14:32.5
6 – Marlo Joyce, Hayesville, 14:35.8
7 – Hensley Pickelsimer, Fannin County, 14:46.
11 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14:59.2
12 – Jacque Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 15:00.9
14 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 15:10.3
22 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 16:09.5
23 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 16:14.2
29 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 16:24.2
30 – Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 16:30.3
41 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 18:05.3
Team Scores
1 – Cherokee 35
2 – Murphy 50
3 – Fannin County 64
4 – Swain 78
5 – Robbinsville 152
6 – Mountain Discovery Charter 159
Middle School Boys
1 – Koen Verner, Fannin County, 11:11.7
2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 11:35.1
3 – Gabe Clark, Andrews, 11:49.7
4 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:59.9
5 – Ross Clapsaddle, Swain, 12:12.9
6 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 12:29.1
7 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 12:38.9
30 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 14:56.1
32 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 15:00.0
35 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 15:13.3
42 – Drake Cruz, Cherokee, 15:45.4
43 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 15:58.1
Team Scores
1 – Andrews 45
2 – Fannin County 56
3 – Hayesville 82
4 – Swain 98
5 – Cherokee 121
6 – Robbinsville 142
7 – Murphy 157
8 – Mountain Discovery Charter 228
High School Girls
1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 20:16.2
2 – Amaya Hicks, Swain County, 20:57.4
3 – Gracie Monteith, Swain County, 21:28.3
4 – Annie Lewis, Swain County, 21:44.0
5 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 22:29.3
6 – Marden Harvey, Swain County, 24:24.4
7 – Lauryn Linton, Swain County, 24:41.3
14 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 25:36.7
22 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 28:40.0
27 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 29:55.6
30 – Tsuli Lossiah, Cherokee, 31:13.8
33 – Boie Crowe, Cherokee, 32:53.5
Team Scores
1 – Swain County 20
2 – Hayesville 53
3 – Cherokee 71
4 – Robbinsville 103
High School Boys
1 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 17:43.8
2 – Connor Brown, Swain County, 18:01.0
3 – Jaylan Bark, Cherokee, 18:02.2
4 – Kane Jones, Swain County, 18:17.0
5 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 18:32.3
6 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 18:52.1
7 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 19:23.3
11 – Tanin Esquivel, Cherokee, 20:03.3
14 – Dacian Tafoya, Cherokee, 20:31.2
16 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 21:17.0
22 – Anthony Lossiah, Cherokee, 21:48.6
30 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 23:07.7
31 – Eli Bird, Cherokee, 23:22.7
57 – Matox Stamper, Cherokee, 27:23.7
Team Scores
1 – Swain County 30
2 – Cherokee 34
3 – Hayesville 93
4 – Robbinsville 119
5 – Hiwassee Dam 127
6 – Carolina Mountain XC 140
7 – Murphy 166
8 – Tri-County Early College 189