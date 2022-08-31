CROSS COUNTRY: CMS Girls win at Tri-County meet

One Feather Staff Report

MURPHY – For the second consecutive week, the Cherokee Middle School (CMS) girls cross country team came out on top as they won a meet hosted by Tri-County Early College on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Livia Crowe led the way with a first-place finishing time of 13:34.9

Dvdaya Swimmer took first place in the high school girls race with a time of 20:16.2, and her brother, Ogana Swimmer, took second place in the middle school boys race with a time of 11:35.1.

Following are results, per nc.milesplit.com, showing the top seven finishers in each race as well as each Cherokee Middle School and Cherokee High School runner:

Middle School Girls

1 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 13:34.9

2 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 13:47.4

3 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 13:59.6

4 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 14:27.4

5 – Rachel Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 14:32.5

6 – Marlo Joyce, Hayesville, 14:35.8

7 – Hensley Pickelsimer, Fannin County, 14:46.

11 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14:59.2

12 – Jacque Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 15:00.9

14 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 15:10.3

22 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 16:09.5

23 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 16:14.2

29 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 16:24.2

30 – Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 16:30.3

41 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 18:05.3

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 35

2 – Murphy 50

3 – Fannin County 64

4 – Swain 78

5 – Robbinsville 152

6 – Mountain Discovery Charter 159

Middle School Boys

1 – Koen Verner, Fannin County, 11:11.7

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 11:35.1

3 – Gabe Clark, Andrews, 11:49.7

4 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:59.9

5 – Ross Clapsaddle, Swain, 12:12.9

6 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 12:29.1

7 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 12:38.9

30 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 14:56.1

32 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 15:00.0

35 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 15:13.3

42 – Drake Cruz, Cherokee, 15:45.4

43 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 15:58.1

Team Scores

1 – Andrews 45

2 – Fannin County 56

3 – Hayesville 82

4 – Swain 98

5 – Cherokee 121

6 – Robbinsville 142

7 – Murphy 157

8 – Mountain Discovery Charter 228

High School Girls

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 20:16.2

2 – Amaya Hicks, Swain County, 20:57.4

3 – Gracie Monteith, Swain County, 21:28.3

4 – Annie Lewis, Swain County, 21:44.0

5 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 22:29.3

6 – Marden Harvey, Swain County, 24:24.4

7 – Lauryn Linton, Swain County, 24:41.3

14 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 25:36.7

22 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 28:40.0

27 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 29:55.6

30 – Tsuli Lossiah, Cherokee, 31:13.8

33 – Boie Crowe, Cherokee, 32:53.5

Team Scores

1 – Swain County 20

2 – Hayesville 53

3 – Cherokee 71

4 – Robbinsville 103

High School Boys

1 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 17:43.8

2 – Connor Brown, Swain County, 18:01.0

3 – Jaylan Bark, Cherokee, 18:02.2

4 – Kane Jones, Swain County, 18:17.0

5 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 18:32.3

6 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 18:52.1

7 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 19:23.3

11 – Tanin Esquivel, Cherokee, 20:03.3

14 – Dacian Tafoya, Cherokee, 20:31.2

16 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 21:17.0

22 – Anthony Lossiah, Cherokee, 21:48.6

30 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 23:07.7

31 – Eli Bird, Cherokee, 23:22.7

57 – Matox Stamper, Cherokee, 27:23.7

Team Scores

1 – Swain County 30

2 – Cherokee 34

3 – Hayesville 93

4 – Robbinsville 119

5 – Hiwassee Dam 127

6 – Carolina Mountain XC 140

7 – Murphy 166

8 – Tri-County Early College 189