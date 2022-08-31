2022 Cherokee Indian Fair Schedule

Note: This is the finalized schedule of events, per the Cherokee Indian Fair Committee. The outdoor stage and exhibit hall locations referenced are at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino. The outdoor stage will be located in the parking lot area, and the exhibit hall is in the Convention Center.)

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Parade Day

2:30 p.m. – Judging of Floats

4 p.m. – Parade starts

7 p.m. – Opening Prayer by Scott Chekelelee (Outdoor Stage)

7:10 p.m. – Presentation of Colors (Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143), National Anthem by Ernestine Driver (Outdoor Stage)

7:35 p.m. – Welcome greetings by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed, Vice Chief Alan B. Ensley, and Tribal Council (Outdoor Stage)

7:55 p.m. – Recognition of Grand Marshals – Cherokee Speakers (Outdoor Stage)

8:20 p.m. – Welcome by Miss Cherokee (Outdoor Stage)

8:35 p.m. – Cherokee Elementary School Dancers (Outdoor Stage)

9 p.m. – Museum of the Cherokee Indian Dancers (Outdoor Stage)

9:30 p.m. – Bailey Mountain Cloggers (Outdoor Stage)

10:05 p.m. – Storytelling and Flute by Jarrett Wildcatt (Outdoor Stage)

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Children’s Day

9 a.m. – Gates and Exhibit Hall opens, Archery sign-ups and contest (Unity Field)

10 a.m. – Free bracelets for rides begins (Outdoor Stage)

10:15 a.m. Sign-up for contests (Outdoor Stage)

10:30 a.m. – Baby Crawling Contest (Outdoor Stage)

11 a.m. – Lunch begins, Soldiers of Truth/Turtle Race (Outdoor Stage)

11:15 a.m. – Axe Throwing (boys) and Lid Toss (girls) (Outdoor Stage)

12 p.m. – Rides begin

12:30 p.m. – Longest Hair Contest for ages 5-7 (Outdoor Stage)

12:45 p.m. – Longest Hair Contest for ages 8-12 (Outdoor Stage)

1 p.m. – Longest Hair Contest for ages 13-17 (Outdoor Stage)

2 p.m. – Youth Stickball (6-9), Wolftown vs Big Cove (old High School)

3 p.m. – Youth Stickball (10-12), Big Cove vs Wolftown (old High School)

6 p.m. – Men’s Stickball, Wolftown vs Hummingbirds (Unity Field)

7 p.m. – Youth Dance Contest, ages 5-12 (Outdoor Stage)

8 p.m. – Teen Dance Contest, ages 13-17 (Outdoor Stage)

9:30 p.m. – Lip Sync Contest for Youth (Outdoor Stage)

10 p.m. – Lip Sync Contest (Outdoor Stage)

11 p.m. – Gates close

Thursday, Oct. 10

Elder’s Day

(events will be held inside Exhibit Hall unless otherwise noted)

9 a.m. – Gates open

9:15 a.m. – Presentation of Colors

9:30 a.m. – Cornhole sign-up

10 a.m. – Cornhole

10:30 a.m. – Field Events until 2 p.m.

10:30 a.m. – Maybelle and Alfred Welch

11 a.m. – Ice-Breaker Questions

11:30 a.m. – Lunch and door prizes

12:30 p.m. – Door prizes

1:45 p.m. – Door prizes

2 p.m. – End of Field Events

3 p.m. – Traditional Fashion Show

3 p.m. – Youth Stickball (6-9), Wolfotwn vs Hummingbirds (old High School)

4 p.m. – Elders Stickball (old High School)

6 p.m. – Men’s Stickball, Big Cove vs Birdtown (Unity Field)

6 p.m. – Robert Runningwolfe concert (Outdoor Stage)

9 p.m. – Cherokee Idol (Outdoor Stage)

Friday, Oct. 7

Veteran’s Day

11 a.m. – Lunch, Honor Songs (Exhibit Hall)

11:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony (Exhibit Hall)

Presentation of Colors by Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 Color Guard

National Anthem by Angela Toomey

Invocation by Chaplain Vaughn Benner, USA

POW/MIA

Welcome Message by Post 143 Commander Lew Harding

Welcome Message by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed

Guest Speaker Secretary Walter Gaskin, NC DMVA

Introduction of Special Guests

Recognition of all veterans

12:30 p.m. – “Brothers and Sisters Like These” stories from Steve Henderson (Exhibit Hall)

1:15 p.m. – Musical Entertainment by Angela Toomey (Exhibit Hall)

1:45 p.m. – Closing Ceremony (Exhibit Hall)

EBCI Roll Call of Fallen Warriors

Sounding of “Taps”

Closing Prayer by Chaplain Benner

2 p.m. – Retiring of Colors and Service Flags (Exhibit Hall)

2 p.m. – Youth Stickball (6-9), Hummingbirds vs Big Cove (old High School)

3 p.m. – Youth Stickball (10-12), Big Cove vs Wolftown (old High School)

5 p.m. – Men’s Stickball, Wolftown vs Big Cove (Unity Field)

6 p.m. – Men’s Stickball, Birdtown vs Hummingbirds (Unity Field)

6 p.m. – Thompson Boys (Outdoor Stage)

8 p.m. – Trial by Fire – Tribute to Journey (Outdoor Stage)

10 p.m. – Cherokee Idol finals (Outdoor Stage)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Community Day

8 a.m. – Archery and Blowgun contest sign-up (Unity Field)

8:45 a.m. – Archery and Blowgun contests (Unity Field)

10 a.m. – Snowbird/Cherokee County Community Day event (old Elementary School site)

11:15 a.m. – Big Cove Community Day event (Outdoor Stage)

12:30 p.m. – Wolftown and Painttown Community Day events (Outdoor Stage)

1:45 p.m. – Birdtown Community Day event (Outdoor Stage)

2 p.m. – Teen Stickball (13-17), Big Cove vs Wolftown (old High School)

4:15 p.m. – Men’s Stickball, Wolftown vs Birdtown (Unity Field)

5 p.m. – Sugah & The Cubes (Outdoor Stage)

5:30 p.m. – Men’s Stickball, Hummingbirds vs Big Cove (Unity Field)

7 p.m. – Big Y Community Day event (Outdoor Stage)

8 p.m. – Boyz 2 Men Concert (Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center)

10:15 p.m. – Cherokee Idol (Outdoor Stage)

11 p.m. – Pretty Legs Contest (Outdoor Stage)