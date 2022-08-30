OBITUARY: Janet Jessie Walkingstick-Mehaffey

Janet Jessie Walkingstick-Mehaffey, 77, of 71 Hyatt Cove Rd. in Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 while at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Janet was the daughter of the late William Walkingstick and Nancy Ledford Walkingstick. Janet had completed an Associates Degree in her youth but made her way mostly as a waitress for a very long while at the Pizza Inn of Cherokee.

Janet is survived by her husband of the home, Buddy Mehaffey; grandchildren, Trent “Diggy” Wolfe and Brandon Van Wolfe both of Cherokee; great-grandchild, Tyree Tohigwo Wolfe of Lewisville.

Janet was also preceded by her son, Wayne Lamar Wolfe; brothers, Wayne Walkingstick and Bill Leford; and sisters, Ernestine Walkingstick and Jean O’Kelly.

Janet will have a short visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a short service officiated by Pastor Arron Langston. She will be immediately buried at the Birdtown Cemetery with Pall Bearers being among the Family and Friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in the final arrangements.