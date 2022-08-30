Cherokee Co. man sentenced to decades in prison for trafficking drugs

A Cherokee County man who sold large quantities of illegal drugs out of a Canton hotel room will spend, at minimum, one month shy of 44 years in state prison.

District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said Haywood County jurors found Richard “Ricky” James King, 53, of Marble, guilty last week for trafficking and conspiracy.

The charges filed were:

Trafficking by Possessing 400 Grams or More of Methamphetamine – received 225 to 282 months

Trafficking by Transporting 400 Grams or More of Methamphetamine – received 225 to 282 months

Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substances – received 7 to 18 months

Conspiracy to Traffick in Methamphetamine – received 70 to 93 months

Superior Court Judge Steve Warren handed down consecutive sentences for each of the four charges, for a total sentence of 527 months to 675 months, or 43 years and 11 months in prison to 56 years and three months.

On April 30, 2021, Haywood County Sgt. Detective Micah Phillips and Detective Jordan Reagan set up surveillance at the Canton hotel. When King left the hotel, driving away on a revoked license, the two detectives initiated a traffic stop.

The detectives searched the vehicle. They discovered a large sum of money and digital scales. Later, they found drugs stashed in a void between the car’s truck and bumper.

Kate Robinette and Jeff Jones served as co-prosecutors in securing the conviction.