OBITUARY: Patricia Marie Swayney

Patricia Marie Swayney, 58, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 following a long-term illness and a short stay at Bon Secours Health Systems, Saint Francis Downtown Hospital in Greenville, S.C.

Patricia was the daughter of the late John Hubert Swayney and Anna Marie (Calhoun) and worked as administrative support with the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians and the Casino industry through Harrah’s Casino. She was a graduate of the Business Administration Program of Montreat College and held a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. She was a member of the Sequoyah Baptist Church of the Big Cove Community of Cherokee. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved spending time with her daughter Kayla. She was a kind and loving woman.

Patricia, known to most as simply “Pat”, is survived by her only daughter, Kayla Shayanna Price of the Wolftown Community of Cherokee; brothers, Bruce (Barbara) Swayney and Johnnie Swayney of Cherokee; and sister, Barbara “Bobbie Gene” (George) Hahner.

Also surviving are, Sam (Sherrene) Swayney, Inez Wolfe, and Marie Taylor Swayney with numerous family members that she loved with her whole heart.

Along with her parents, Pat was preceded by brothers, Thurman “Chunky” Swayney and Darren Lee Swayney.

A visitation is planned for Pat in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 29 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel as well on Tuesday, Aug. 30 starting at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tim James of Sequoyah Baptist officiating. A burial will immediately follow the funeral in the John Swayney Cemetery on Swayney Rd. in the Big Cove Community of Cherokee with pallbearers being among the Family.