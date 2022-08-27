OBITUARY: Melissa Pheasant Queen

Melissa Pheasant Queen, 62, of the Big Cove Community of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Diver and Nellie (Swayney) Pheasant.

Melissa was better known at Lisa and was a long time Tribal employee, and her last employment was with the Vocational Opportunities Commission program. Lisa was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved all her family and friends and loved to laugh and have a good time. She will be missed.

Lisa is survived by her two children, Rae Queen and Stanley Queen (Sharri Panther) both of the home eight grandchildren, Bree Stamper (Jacob George), Emma Stamper, Ellise Stamper, Eve Stamper, Adam Panther, Ayden Queen, Alyssa Queen, and John Lossiah; and three great-grandchildren, Leighton, Leia and Lottie George. She was one of 12 children, survived by sister, Regina Ledford, Ollie Pheasant and Anita (Rick) Panell; brothers, Jimmy Pheasant, Driver (Hope) Pheasant, George (Sharri) Pheasant all of Cherokee, and Daniel (Amy) Pheasant of Indiana; many nieces and nephews.

Lisa was preceded by brothers, Charles Pheasant, Jesse Pheasant, Scott Pheasant, and Perry Pheasant.

Lisa will be taken to the Straight Fork Baptist Church in the Big Cove Community of Cherokee for a visitation from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 with a formal funeral at 2 p.m. in the Church. Pastor Harley Maney will officiate. An immediate burial will follow in the Pheasant Cemetery with pallbearers being Adam Panther, Allen Ledford, Chris Ledford, Frank Driver, Buford Smith, Ben Stamper, and Jacob George.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with the final arrangements.