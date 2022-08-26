One Feather wins 13 N.C. Press Awards

The Cherokee One Feather received a total of 13 awards from the N.C. Press Association at its 149th Annual Convention held in Raleigh on Thursday, Aug. 25. As a staff, the paper took second place in Division A for Community Coverage and third place for Use of Social Media.

Robert Jumper, editor, took first place in the Editorials category.

Reporters Jonah Lossiah and Scott McKie Brings Plenty won first place as a team for Use of Photographs.

Jonah won first place in Arts and Entertainment Reporting for “Supporting Native art”

Scott won the following individual awards: