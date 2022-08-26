OBITUARY: Rebecca “Becky” Bigwitch

Rebecca “Becky” Bigwitch, 66, of Cherokee, passed away following an extended illness on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in her home in the Wolftown Community of Cherokee. Becky was loved and was preceded by her late father, Leroy Reed, and late mother, Winona (Watty) Reed.

Becky was a fluent speaker of the Cherokee Language and represents a great number of speakers who have gone and take with them a language that is fast receding. Becky was also a basket maker and made her way through life with her craft. She was a member of the Yellowhill Baptist Church and loved her family.

Rebecca is survived by her children, Daniel (Jennifer) Reed of Sylva, Moses (Bunny Standingdeer) Reed of Cherokee, Danielle “Vicki” Bigwitch, and Cecelia “Belle” Bigwitch both of Cherokee; brothers, Jimmy Reed and Charlie Reed; sisters, Sally Reed and Suzanne Hall; and eight grandchildren, Keegan Reed, Brixton Reed, Kyree Bigwitch, Michael A. Owle, Jr., Keysa Collins, Mika Jade Bradley, Gvard Runningwolf Bradley, and Ani Bradley.

Beside her parents, Becky was preceded by a brother, Ross Reed.

Becky will be taken to her home for a visitation on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. to remain there until the service time of 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Officiates will be Pastor Foreman Bradley and Pastor Tim Melton. She will be immediately buried by her home in the Bigwitch Cemetery with pallbearers being Curtis Littlejohn, Brent Lossiah, Eddie Bird, Victor Wildcatt, and Thadius Swayney.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in the final arrangements.