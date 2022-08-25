CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee teams off to a good start on season

One Feather Staff Report

HAYESVILLE – The Cherokee High School (CHS) Braves boys cross country team hoisted the 1A West Regional championship trophy last October, and they’ve started their 2022 season in similar fashion. At the season-opening meet at Hayesville High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Braves took first place in an eight-team field.

The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) Lady Braves won the middle school girls meet behind a first-place finish from Livia Crowe who ran the race in 13:32.6. Also on the middle school side, Ogana Swimmer won the boys race with a time of 11:35.4.

The following results, per Slipstream Timing, show the top seven finishers in each race plus all CHS and CMS finishers:

Middle School Girls

1 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 13:32.6

2 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 14:05.8

3 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 14:27.7

4 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14:33.9

5 – Marlo Joyce, Hayesville, 14:40.3

6 – Keirstin Westmoreland, Murphy, 14:54.7

7 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 14:58.6

9 – Jacque Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 15:07.9

12 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 15:47.9

15 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 16:17.4

17 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 16:21.1

31 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 18:09.9

35 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 19:14.1

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 29

2 – Murphy 39

3 – Swain 71

4 – Robbinsville 113

5 – Mountain Discovery Charter 136

Middle School Boys

1 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee 11:35.4

2 – Gabe Clark, Andrews, 11:42.2

3 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 12:07.7

4 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam-Ranger, 12:10.6

5 – Ross Clapsaddle, Swain, 12:20.9

6 – Jackson Dye, Hayesville, 12:32.8

7 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 12:53.2

23 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 15:05.4

44 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 19:07.0

45 – Drake Cruz, Cherokee, 19:07.3

Team Scores

1 – Andrews 42

2 – Hayesville 43

3 – Swain 71

4 – Murphy 100

5 – Robbinsville 101

6 – Mountain Discovery Charter 154

High School Girls

1 – Amaya Hicks, Swain, 21:45.1

2 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 22:00.0

3 – Gracie Monteith, Swain, 22:51.2

4 – Lily Bjerkness, Swain, 24:39.4

5 – Lauryn Linton, Swain, 24:46.2

6 – Kaysen Krieger, Hayesville, 24:55.1

7 – Sienna Hackshaw, Swain, 24:57.5

8 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 24:58.8

22 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 29:15.0

26 – Janna Girty, Cherokee, 29:42.1

29 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 30:11.1

30 – Tsuli Lossiah, Cherokee, 30:19.0

33 – Boie Crowe, Cherokee, 31:54.1

Team Scores

1 – Swain 16

2 – Hayesville 51

3 – Cherokee 76

High School Boys

1 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 17:50.4

2 – Jaylan Bark, Cherokee, 17:54.1

3 – Connor Brown, Swain, 18:08.7

4 – Kane Jones, Swain, 18:10.6

5 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 18:28.7

6 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 19:17.1

7 – Preston Hyde, Hiwassee Damn, 20:04.3

8 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 20:09.3

11 – Dacian Tafoya, Cherokee, 20:41.1

16 – Tanin Esaquivel, Cherokee, 20:58.6

23 – Anthony Lossiah, Cherokee, 21:56.0

30 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 22:50.7

33 – Eli Bird, Cherokee, 23:25.1

41 – Kyrus Bell, Cherokee, 24:24.9

55 – Isiah Ledford, Cherokee, 27:04.6

60 – Matix Stamper, Cherokee, 27:56.3

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 37

2 – Swain 54

3 – Hayesville 89

4 – Hiwassee Dam 115

5 – Carolina Mountain XC 116

6 – Robbinsville 129

7 – Murphy 173

8 – Tri-County Early College 203