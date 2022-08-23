Cherokee Students attend Space Camp

By DR. HEATH ROBERTSON

Cherokee Central Schools

Cherokee Elementary and Cherokee Middle School TaG students participated in the Pathfinder program at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala. July 29-31. While attending the program, students learned about the history of NASA and the United States space program. Students took part in several activities, such as building and launching their own model rockets, participating in a simulation of a mission to the International Space Station, as well as modified training exercises. Students were able to learn how to be better communicators, teammates, and were able to learn about the many career paths within the Space Program.

This trip was sponsored by the Cherokee Central Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department and paid for through a NASA Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) grant. In total, 13 students and four chaperones attended Space Camp.

CTE officials noted, “The CTE Department would like to thank every student and parent that traveled to Huntsville. It would also like to extend a special thank you to chaperones Dakota Bryson, Sherry Cornelius (TaG teacher), and Jae Winchester (who also organized and planned the trip). The CTE Department hopes to continue to provide opportunities like this in the future.”