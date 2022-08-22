Rena “Iggie” Janet Wachacha, 66, of Cherokee, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 following a short illness while at the Med-West Harris Hospital in Sylva.

She was the daughter of the late Pete Johnson and Dorothy Lynn (Maney) Johnson. Rena, known to so many as Iggie, was a waitress by trade but had also obtained an Associates Degree in Cosmetology. She had her dog “Baby” that she loved so dearly.

Rena leaves behind her brother, Tony Johnson with wife Kathy (Ge-di) of Robbinsville; brother, Jackie Johnson with wife Gail; and sister, Gaynell Bradley, all of Cherokee.

Also left are Mike Wachacha and close friends Darlene Davis and Gig McCoy. She loved all her nieces and nephews and her great-nieces and great-nephews who will miss Iggie greatly.

Rena was preceded by a daughter, Maggie Lynn Wachacha; a brother, Bobby Johnson; and nephews, Eddie Bradley and Lloyd Johnson.

A visitation for Rena will be held in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 22 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a formal funeral service starting 1 p.m. in the Chapel with Pastor Eddie Sherrill officiating. An Immediate burial will follow services in the Wright’s Creek Church Cemetery with pallbearers being among the family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in the time of need.