FOOTBALL: Braves lose season opener to Smoky Mountain

by Aug 20, 2022SPORTS di-ne-lv-di-yi0 comments

Chase Calhoun stiff-arms a Smoky Mtn. defender during a run in the Braves’ season-opener against the Mustangs at Ray Kinsland Stadium on the evening of Friday, Aug. 18. On the night, Calhoun led Cherokee with 13 rushes for 71 yards.

 

PHOTOS By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

 

Smoky Mtn. Mustangs 37

Cherokee Braves 0

Friday, Aug. 19; Ray Kinsland Stadium

PHOTO ALBUM: Braves vs Smoky Mtn.

Cherokee’s Mato Grant (#34) tackles a Smoky Mtn. running back.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter

3:20 – SMOKY MTN.: Jed West 53-yard pass to De’Mare Williams, Zeke Sink kick good. Smoky Mtn. 7-0

2nd Quarter

8:23 – SMOKY MTN.: West 41-yard pass to Williams, point-after no good. Smoky Mtn. 13-0

0:07 – SMOKY MTN.: Sink 20-yard field goal. Smoky Mtn. 16-0

3rd Quarter

5:55 – SMOKY MTN.: Isaiah McNeely 10-yard run, Sink kick good. Smoky Mtn. 23-0

0:07.2 – SMOKY MTN.: McNeely 3-yard run, Sink kick good. Smoky Mtn. 30-0

4th Quarter

5:03 – SMOKY MTN.: Jarek Jones 11-yard run, Sink kick good. Smoky Mtn. 37-0

Cherokee’s captains on the evening were, left to right, Tso Smith, Xavier Otter, Luke Smith, and Kensen Davis.

TEAM STATS

Total Plays: Cherokee 47, Smoky Mtn. 58

Total Yards: Cherokee 138, Smoky Mtn. 332

Total Passing Yards: Cherokee 42, Smoky Mtn. 139

Total Rushing Yards: Cherokee 96, Smoky Mtn. 193

First Downs: Cherokee 8, Smoky Mtn. 16

3rd Down Efficiency: Cherokee 5 of 11, Smoky Mtn. 5 of 10

4th Down Efficiency: Cherokee 0 of 2, Smoky Mtn. 1 of 2

Turnovers: Cherokee 4, Smoky Mtn. 0

Fumbles Lost: Cherokee 2, Smoky Mtn. 0

Interceptions Thrown: Cherokee 2, Smoky Mtn. 0

Penalties: Cherokee 2 for 41 yards, Smoky Mtn. 5 for 27 yards

 

INDIVIDUAL STATS:

Passing: Cherokee – Tso Smith 3 of 12, 42 yards, 2 INTs; Smoky Mtn. – Jed West 9 of 14, 139 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Cherokee – Chase Calhoun 13 for 71 yards, Tso Smith 12 for 36; Smoky Mtn. – Isaiah McNeely 29 for 172 and 2 TDs, Luke Fortner 3 for 12

Receiving: Cherokee – Kadan Trantham 2 rec for 30 yards, Mato Grant 1 for 12; Smoky Mtn. – Matt Brown 3 for 29, rest of team 6 (names not given)

Tackles: Cherokee – Zac Maney 4 tackles and 4 assists, Luke Climbingbear 4 and 1, Tso Smith 3, Xavier Otter 3 and 2; Smoky Mtn. – Talan Magestro 4 and 1, Antonio Lorenzo 4 and 1

Kickoff Returns: Cherokee – Chase Calhoun 1 for 32 yards, Kadan Trantham 1 for 24; Smoky Mtn. – none