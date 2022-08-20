FOOTBALL: Braves lose season opener to Smoky Mountain

PHOTOS By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

Smoky Mtn. Mustangs 37

Cherokee Braves 0

Friday, Aug. 19; Ray Kinsland Stadium

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter

3:20 – SMOKY MTN.: Jed West 53-yard pass to De’Mare Williams, Zeke Sink kick good. Smoky Mtn. 7-0

2nd Quarter

8:23 – SMOKY MTN.: West 41-yard pass to Williams, point-after no good. Smoky Mtn. 13-0

0:07 – SMOKY MTN.: Sink 20-yard field goal. Smoky Mtn. 16-0

3rd Quarter

5:55 – SMOKY MTN.: Isaiah McNeely 10-yard run, Sink kick good. Smoky Mtn. 23-0

0:07.2 – SMOKY MTN.: McNeely 3-yard run, Sink kick good. Smoky Mtn. 30-0

4th Quarter

5:03 – SMOKY MTN.: Jarek Jones 11-yard run, Sink kick good. Smoky Mtn. 37-0

TEAM STATS

Total Plays: Cherokee 47, Smoky Mtn. 58

Total Yards: Cherokee 138, Smoky Mtn. 332

Total Passing Yards: Cherokee 42, Smoky Mtn. 139

Total Rushing Yards: Cherokee 96, Smoky Mtn. 193

First Downs: Cherokee 8, Smoky Mtn. 16

3rd Down Efficiency: Cherokee 5 of 11, Smoky Mtn. 5 of 10

4th Down Efficiency: Cherokee 0 of 2, Smoky Mtn. 1 of 2

Turnovers: Cherokee 4, Smoky Mtn. 0

Fumbles Lost: Cherokee 2, Smoky Mtn. 0

Interceptions Thrown: Cherokee 2, Smoky Mtn. 0

Penalties: Cherokee 2 for 41 yards, Smoky Mtn. 5 for 27 yards

INDIVIDUAL STATS:

Passing: Cherokee – Tso Smith 3 of 12, 42 yards, 2 INTs; Smoky Mtn. – Jed West 9 of 14, 139 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Cherokee – Chase Calhoun 13 for 71 yards, Tso Smith 12 for 36; Smoky Mtn. – Isaiah McNeely 29 for 172 and 2 TDs, Luke Fortner 3 for 12

Receiving: Cherokee – Kadan Trantham 2 rec for 30 yards, Mato Grant 1 for 12; Smoky Mtn. – Matt Brown 3 for 29, rest of team 6 (names not given)

Tackles: Cherokee – Zac Maney 4 tackles and 4 assists, Luke Climbingbear 4 and 1, Tso Smith 3, Xavier Otter 3 and 2; Smoky Mtn. – Talan Magestro 4 and 1, Antonio Lorenzo 4 and 1

Kickoff Returns: Cherokee – Chase Calhoun 1 for 32 yards, Kadan Trantham 1 for 24; Smoky Mtn. – none