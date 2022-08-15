OBITUARY: Elisha Danielle Laws

Elisha Danielle Laws, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home after a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Laws; grandparents, Bill and Emma Laws; and maternal grandfather, Linton Brooks.

Surviving are her four children ages 10-years-old to 3-years-old, Kreadyn, Bryce, Kennedy, Braidyn, and their father, Dominick Catolster; her mother, Tawanna Lequire; sister, Garyetta Lequire; nephew, Alldon Phillips; nieces, Baylee and Colbee Phillips; grandmother, Kathleen Brooks; aunts, Talenna Tipton (Chris), Taressa Day, Tarella Huskey (Jimmy Reagan); and uncle, Linton Brooks II. She also has many close cousins.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A burial at Union Hill Cemetery in Whittier, will immediately follow. Elder, Gary Maney will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Linton Brooks II, Joseph Huskey, Tristan Parton, and other friends and family.