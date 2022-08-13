Planning updates for 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

The planning of this year’s Cherokee Indian Fair, the largest annual event for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), scheduled for Oct. 4-8, was delayed at first but is now moving forward. With the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds being deemed unsafe due to structural damage to the support beams for the amphitheater, Fair organizers had to find another spot and have decided that the majority of events will be held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Convention Center.

Members of the EBCI will get into the Fair for free. Wristbands will be given out this year as opposed to having daily hand stamps due to the recent spread of Monkeypox.

“That disease is spread skin-to-skin so we’re not doing stamps,” said Frieda Huskey, Fair Committee member. “We’re going to use different colored wristbands for each day for the public, and all enrolled members will receive a wristband in a different color that they will wear for the entire week.”

The 2022 Fair Booklet, containing contest information from both Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual, Inc. and the EBCI Cooperative Extension Office, was released online (https://theonefeather.com/2022/08/10/110th-cherokee-indian-fair-booklet/) on Thursday, Aug. 10. Organizers related that the booklet will be printed at the end of August and will be inserted into the print edition of the Cherokee One Feather in early September.

The stickball schedule has been finalized and will include two venues: Unity Field and the old Cherokee High School site also sometimes referred to as the Acquoni Expo Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

2 p.m. – Wolftown vs Big Cove (6-9 year olds) at old High School

3 p.m. – Big Cove vs Wolftown (10-12 year olds) at old High School

6 p.m. – Wolftown vs Hummingbirds (men) at Unity Field

Thursday, Oct. 6

3 p.m. – Wolftown vs Hummingbirds (6-9 year olds) at old High School

4 p.m. – Elders game at old High School

6 p.m. – Big Cove vs Birdtown (men) at Unity Field

Friday, Oct. 7

2 p.m. – Hummingbirds vs Big Cove (6-9 year olds) at old High School

3 p.m. – Big Cove vs Wolftown (10-12 year olds ) at old High School

5 p.m. – Wolftown vs Big Cove (men) at Unity Field

6 p.m. – Birdtown vs Hummingbirds (men) at Unity Field

Saturday, Oct. 8

2 p.m. – Big Cove vs Wolftown (13-17 year olds) at old High School

4:15 p.m. – Wolftown vs Birdtown (men) at Unity Field

5:30 p.m. – Hummingbirds vs Big Cove (men) at Unity Field

The schedule for Veteran’s Day, on Friday, Oct. 7 has been finalized as well. All events listed below will take place in the exhibition room at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Convention Center.

11 a.m. – Honor Songs by Drum Group

11:30 a.m.

– Presentation of Colors by Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143

– National Anthem sung by Angela Toomey

– Invocation by Chaplain Vaughn Benner, U.S. Army

– POW/MIA Ceremony by Jim Babcock, U.S. Army – Welcome message by Lew Harding, Post 143 commander

– Welcome message by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed

– Guest Speaker, Secretary Walter Gaskin, NCDMVA

– Introduction of special guests

– Recognition of all veterans

12:30 p.m. – “Brothers and Sisters Like These” Stores by Steve Henderson

1:15 p.m. – Musical entertainment by Angela Toomey

1:45 p.m. – Closing Ceremony, EBCI Roll Call, Sounding of “Taps”, Closing prayer by Chaplain Benner

2 p.m. – Retiring of colors and service flags

A VA Mobile Vet Center will be set up on premises from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other daily schedules are forthcoming.