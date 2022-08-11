OBITUARY: Stephany Dee Larch

Stephany Dee Larch, age 32, of Cherokee, passed into the Lord’s embrace on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Stephany is survived by her mother, Genevieve George; children, Kobe and Madison Mashburn; sister, Tina Larch-Rivera; brother-in-law, Octavio Riviera; nephew, Mateos Rivera; aunt, Lillie Larch; aunt and uncle, Carlene and Cub Sneed; cousins, Chris and Rocky Larch; many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins; also, companion, Danny Johnson.

Stephany was preceded in death by her father, Fran Larch; maternal grandparents, Ollie and Samuel George; paternal grandparents, Anita and William Larch Sr.

Stephany had a firm faith in God, despite her struggles. She would always put others before herself, often to her own detriment and loss. Her struggles kept her from her children but, never, ever diminished her love for Kobe and Madi. Kobe and Madi were always on her mind and were her proudest accomplishments. Whenever you spoke to Stephany, her children quickly came up in the conversation.

While it is normal and natural to grieve, we must also rejoice to know that Stephany is free from pain and illness now. She will always be the young, sweet-natured girl we see in our memories, and she will be waiting for us on the other side of the veil. This life is not the end, and we will see her again. Until that day, she will remain that bright smiling child we all see in our minds eye.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Bethabara Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. A formal funeral service will take place on Friday, Aug. 12 beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will be in the Larch Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Octavio Rivera, Chris Larch, Danny Johnson, Jarrett Sneed, Danny Larch, and Neil Ferguson. Honorary Pallbearer is Kobe Mashburn.