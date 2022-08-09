OBITUARY: Bee Jay Bigmeat

Bee Jay Bigmeat, 48, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 06, 2022 while residing at the Maggie Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Maggie Valley.

He was the son of the late Robert Bigmeat and surviving mother Aubrey Ann (George) Bigmeat. Bee Jay was a surveillance technician at the Harrah’s Casino.

He is also survived by his children, Tehya Bigmeat, Makayla Pheasant, Shiah Pheasant, and Khylan Pheasant; sisters, Sonya Agustin-Concepcion and Robyn Bigmeat; also three grandchildren; along with, Mary Donette Lossiah, Christina Bateman, Dana Sequoyah, Alejandra Quinones Bree Garcia, Robert Quinones, Wade Deweese Wolfe, Rabekka Eva Wolfe, and Chrystal Lynn Waldroup; numerous great nieces and nephews; special friend Gwendolyn Wildcat and Cowboy Bigmeat.

Aside from his father, Bee Jay was preceded by a grandson, Jasper Shive; niece, Alicia Ann Wolfe; grandmother, Golinda Lambert; grandfather, David Lambert; GMA, Betty Crowe George; and grandfather, Davis George.

The family plans a private gathering at Bee Jay’s request and no further services will be announced.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in the final arrangements.