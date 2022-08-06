OBITUARY: Tina “Teeter” Walkingstick Frizsell

MOUNTAIN CITY, Ga. – Tina “Teeter” Walkingstick Frizsell, age 42, of Mountain City, Ga., and formerly of Cherokee, was senselessly taken from her family and friends on the morning of Monday, May 16, 2022, one day prior to her 43rd birthday. Born in Cherokee on May 17, 1979, she was the daughter of Norman J. Walkingstick of Cherokee and Deborah D. Cloer of New Orleans, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joe Mike Walkingstick “Papaw Joe”; paternal grandmother, Rosie Hornbuckle “Granny”; and maternal grandparents, Albert C. Cloer and Agnes Hastings Cloer “Mamaw”.

Having spent most of her childhood in Cherokee and partly in Lyman, Wash., Tina moved back to North Carolina as a teenager and lived there into her adulthood. Along her journey, she became interested in nature and anything having to do with mountains and rivers, whether it was hiking, camping, or fishing. Teeter loved to just sit and take in the scenery around her. She also loved to capture the beauty of the outdoors by taking photos. It would do Tina’s heart good to be in the company of her loved ones with laughter; she had a unique laugh and contagious smile. Hanging around a good fire, listening to music, was good for her soul.

Left to cherish her precious memories, in addition to her parents, are her two children who she loved and adored very much, Alden Walkingstick-Wike and Graci Frizsell; and five siblings, Gregory N. Justus, Misty Walkingstick Ramirez, Norman R. Walkingstick, Cory Walkingstick, and Patience “Bop” Walkingstick. Tina is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Her loved ones, from Florida to Washington (throughout the United States and Native Lands), will always love Tina and miss her dearly.

A celebration of Tina’s life will be held. The date, time and location will be announced once arrangements have been finalized.

