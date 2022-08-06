Harrah’s Cherokee donates $70,000 to Folds of Honor

Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos presented a $70,000 check to Folds of Honor on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The donation is the result of funds raised during the company’s six-week beverage fundraising event, in addition to the generous donation of $10,000 from its SALUTE Committee. Accepting the donation for Folds of Honor was David Nein, president of Folds of Honor Western Carolina, who expressed his appreciation for Harrah’s Cherokee’s continued support. “Partners like Harrah’s Cherokee make it possible for us to provide the support we do to military families,” said Nein. “This year’s generous donation will fund 14 scholarships, so thank you to your hard-working team and patrons for their efforts.” Brooks Robinson, regional senior vice president & general manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, also gives credit to Team Members and patrons of Harrah’s Cherokee for the continued success of the fundraising efforts. “This fundraising event is something our Team Members are excited about each year as they know how impactful our efforts are to military families,” said Robinson. “We truly do have the best Team Members who are always willing and eager to help others. We also appreciate the constant support of our guests to ensure that we can continue to contribute to Folds of Honor and spread awareness of its mission.” This is the sixth consecutive year that Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos has successfully led this fundraising initiative to help Folds of Honor in their mission to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. This year’s donation brings funds raised to date by Harrah’s Cherokee to nearly $250,000, an impressive feat.