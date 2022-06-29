OBITUARY: Martin Louis Armachain Jr.

Martin Louis Armachain Jr., age 47, an EBCI member of Cherokee, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Cherokee Indian Hospital after a brief illness.

He is the son of the late Martin and Patricia Armachain. Those who also preceded in death are his grandparents, Sevier and Nellie Armachain, and Fred and Eva Bigwitch; two sisters, April and LeaAnn Armachain; and one brother, John Allen Armachain.

Martin is survived by his four daughters, Marilyn Walkingstick (Kenny), Justice Taylor, Cecila Perez, and Emma Perez; son, Jacob Armachain of South Carolina; sister, Marlene Armachain (Marvin); five grandchildren, Tylan Walkingstick, Ana Maney, Christian, Ariella, and A wo di; nephew, James George; three nieces, Patricia Armachain, Marissa Wilson, and Martina Wilson; uncles, Charles Bigwitch and Ricky Armachain; aunt, Peggy Littlejohn; and second mom, Rebecca Bigwitch.

The wake service will take place on Friday, July 1 at the home of Rebecca Bigwitch beginning in the afternoon. Martin will be returned to the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Saturday July 2 at 11:30 a.m. for a formal funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Gilburt Breedlove officiating. Burial will be in the Armachain Family Cemetery on Swimmer Branch Rd. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.