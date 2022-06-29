OBITUARY: Lawrence “Eddie” Hill

Lawrence “Eddie” Hill, 65, of the Big Cove Community passed away at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones Monday, June 27, 2022. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Jesse and Yonnie Watty Hill.

He was a member of Straight Fork Baptist Church and Big Cove Free Labor. He loved playing softball for Big Cove, pitching horseshoes, gospel music, and turkey shoots where he would take his winnings to the community and give them to people who needed it.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Sylvester Hill; nephew, Tim Hill; niece, Dani Hill; maternal grandparents, Steve and Rachel Watty; and paternal grandparents, Levi and Laura Hill.

Eddie is survived by his special son, Marty Medina; granddaughter, Mena Medina; sister, Sandy Hill; brothers, Butch and Jay Hill; aunt, Maybelle Watty; three nephews, Dean, Pat, and Corey; nieces, Lena, Joni, Nat, Muffin, Bunnie, Jolena, Autumn, and Kiri; and several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1 at Straight Fork Baptist Church. Brother Matt Tooni will officiate with burial in the Hill Family Cemetery.

Eddie will be taken to the church at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30 by Crisp Funeral Home to await the hour of service.

Pallbearers will be his great nephews.