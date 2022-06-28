2022 EBCI Extension Community Development Reservation-Wide Landscape Beautification Contest winners

The EBCI Community Development Division of the Cooperative Extension Center recently hosted a Community-Wide Landscape Beautification Contest. This contest gave members of the community an opportunity to showcase the landscape of their homes and the hard work they invest in making their homes beautiful. Community clubs that participated hosted their own contest and submitted their first-place winners to the Extension Center for the community wide contest.

Entries were judged in the following categories: cleanliness, overall appearance, landscaping (lawn, trees, flowers), use of native plants, and use of decorative items, stones, bricks, walls, and fencing.

The winners for this year’s contest were:

1st Place Award $300 – Barry & Vickie Reed of the Wolftown Community

2nd Place Award $200 – David Crowe of the Snowbird Community

3rd Place Award $100 – Owen Walkingstick of the Yellowhill Community