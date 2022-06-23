OBITUARY: Natasha Leigh Martin

Natasha Leigh Martin, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

She is survived by her children, Jordyn, Julian, JuJu, and Javian Martin, Betty George, and Rick Cabe; her father, Odie Swayney; special friend, Brandon Martin; two grandchildren, Zailyn Blake and Bryceton Ray; brother, Jeremy Gunter; sisters, Sukie, Seirra, Chelsea, and Abby also survive.

Natasha was preceded in death by her mother, Beth Cabe, and Mykee Lambert.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 24 at the Macedonia Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. The family will also receive friends and family from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 with the funeral service starting at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Manley George Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Julian Martin, JuJu Martin, Buster Swayney, Steven Swayney, George Swayney, and Trik Long.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.