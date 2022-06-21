Team works to advocate and support Cherokee elders

The Elder Service Peer Navigator program has been working in the community to connect with elders. The program, overseen by the Cherokee Family Safety program, is focused on connecting community members to relevant services. Often, people are unaware that a particular service exists. Navigators are tasked with becoming the connection between our services and our people.

Elder services peer navigators have also been working to familiarize themselves with the reporting guidelines when suspecting abuse in later life. Along with this, they also educate the community on how to recognize possible abuse and who to contact to make a report. If you or someone you know would like to speak to a navigator, please call them at 359-1520.

